'American Horror Stories' scares up a new teaser

FX

By Andrea Tuccillo

Just in time for spooky season, a new teaser for FX's latest installment of American Horror Stories is out.

The four-episode series is a spinoff of the long-running Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk anthology series, American Horror Story. It serves up a different horror story in each episode.

Details about the episodes remain largely under wraps, but Deadline previously reported that former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna would star in an episode entitled "Tapeworm."

The new episodes will premiere on Hulu as a so-called "Huluween Event" on October 26.

