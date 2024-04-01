AMC gives sneak peek of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol'

The Walking Dead fans who were tuning into Giancarlo Esposito's new AMC show, Parish, on Sunday evening got a glance of an old friend: Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier.

The network dropped a sneak peek at the forthcoming season of its hit spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. After an opening that sees Norman Reedus' Daryl continuing the fight overseas, it shows McBride's Carol on the hunt for her old friend back in the States.

The fan-favorite has lost none of her edge: While inquiring to a group of men who could service an old motorcycle — Daryl's bike — she spots his unmistakable crossbow in their possession.

And in true Carol form, she plays nice just long enough for the men to let their guards down, then scoops up the weapon and points it at them. "Don't move. Keep your guns down. Where is my friend?" she asks.

AMC teases, "The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest."

The new show debuts this summer on AMC and AMC+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.