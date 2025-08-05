Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace star in 'Regretting You' trailer

The official trailer for Regretting You has arrived.

Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the romantic drama film on Tuesday. Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace star in the movie directed by The Fault in Our Stars helmer Josh Boone.

The movie, which is based on the bestselling book by Colleen Hoover, finds mother Morgan Grant (Williams) and her daughter, Clara (Grace), figuring out how to go on after a devastating accident. The incident "reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other," according to its official synopsis.

"There's a lot I wish I had done differently," Williams' Morgan says to Grace's Clara in the trailer. "But I'll never spend one second regretting you."

"You deserve to be happy. No regrets, right?" she says back.

This marks the second big-screen adaptation of one of Hoover's novels after the 2024 film It Ends with Us.

Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald also star in the film.

Regretting You comes to movie theaters on Oct. 24.

