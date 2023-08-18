'Ahsoka' will now debut a day early, August 22

In a surprise move that will leave far fewer Star Wars fans reaching for their coffee, Lucasfilm announced that Ahsoka will now debut with two episodes on Tuesday, August 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

The show was to kick off on Wednesday, August 23, at the traditional Disney+ debut time of 3 a.m. ET, but after a fan screening of the series openers on August 18, the streaming service and Lucasfilm apparently shifted strategy.

The Rosario Dawson-fronted show's social media revealed the date change, along with highlights of fan events in New York, Orlando, Brazil, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Anaheim, California.

