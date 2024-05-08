Ahead of part two of its sixth season, 'The Chi' is re-upped for season 7

While the second half of the sixth season of the Showtime original series The Chi doesn't start on the streaming service until Friday, May 10, Paramount+ and Showtime just announced they have re-upped the Lena Waithe-created show for a seventh season.

The show's on-air debut will be Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

The first half of season six was the most-watched season yet on Paramount+, with viewership jumping 25% over season 5, the networks said.

Production on the seventh season kicks off later in May in Chicago.

Nina L. Diaz, president of content and the chief creative officer for Showtime/MTV Networks and Paramount Media Networks, said in the announcement, "Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America."

Diaz added, "On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week's return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more — ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.