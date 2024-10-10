'Abbott Elementary' sweepstakes giving away $100,000 worth of prizes to educators

The folks at ABC’s Abbott Elementary have teamed up with education company Lakeshore Learning for a sweepstakes benefiting teachers nationwide.

Four educators will score a grand prize of a full classroom makeover courtesy of the company. The Classroom Makeover Sweepstakes is giving away a total of $100,000 worth of prizes, including $500 Lakeshore Learning e-gift cards.

The sweepstakes is open to all K-8 teachers in public and private schools in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Full details and how to enter can be found here — but hurry up, because the sweepstakes ends Sunday at 2:59 p.m. ET.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

