'Abbott Elementary', 'The Conners', 'American Idol' and more: ABC reveals midseason schedule

ABC has announced its 2024 midseason premiere dates, kicking off Monday, January 22, at 8 p.m. ET, when The Bachelor premieres, followed by an all-new eight-episode true-crime series of ABC News' 20/20.

On Wednesday, February 7, The Conners and Not Dead Yet return, starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a special one-hour premiere of the Emmy Award-winning Abbott Elementary and the unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey.

On Sunday, February 18, American Idol returns for its seventh season on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, followed by ABC News' iconic hidden camera show What Would You Do? at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, February 20, will see the return of dramas Will Trent, The Rookie and The Good Doctor, while television's No. 1 broadcast drama 9-1-1 premieres on ABC on Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m., preceding fan favorites Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

