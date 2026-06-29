Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe star in 'Werwulf' official trailer

The official trailer for Robert Eggers' Werwulf has arrived.

Focus Features released the first trailer for the upcoming film on Monday.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a character called Man, while Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe also make up the film's cast. All three actors previously worked with Eggers in his film Nosferatu.

Werwulf's logline reads, "In 13th-century England, a mysterious creature stalks a foggy countryside as local folklore becomes a terrifying reality for the villagers."

The film is described as Eggers' "most visceral and haunting experience yet" and "a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation, and the devil within," according to its official tagline.

The trailer features haunting imagery of a young boy going through a ceremony that leads to a transformation.

"Do not dread the darkness. Embrace it," the young boy is told.

Later, when the young boy has grown into Taylor-Johnson, we see Dafoe's character speak to him and his family.

"I've heard of a raving beast that ravished this country," he says. Taylor-Johnson's wife, played by Depp, then says, "Keep my husband safe," as she spreads blood atop his forehead.

Werwulf is set to release on Dec. 25. This is similar to Nosferatu, which released on Christmas Day in 2024.

Nosferatu became Focus Features' second-highest-grossing movie in the U.S. It made $90.5 million in theaters after its December 2024 release.

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