77th Emmys: Britt Lower wins outstanding lead actress in a drama series for 'Severance'

Britt Lower accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for 'Severance' during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

Britt Lower took home her first-ever Emmy Award Sunday night, nabbing the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for playing Helly R in the Apple TV+ series Severance

“First, it’s a privilege to be even be mentioned alongside such an incredible group of artists, wow," Lower said. “I share this award with my heroic cast and crew whose work catalyzes mine.”
She added, "Thank you, Helly R, for choosing me."

This was Lower's first-ever Emmy nomination. She beat out Matlock'Kathy BatesThe Diplomat'Keri RussellThe Last of UsBella Ramsey and Bad SistersSharon Horgan for the award.

