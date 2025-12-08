50 festive country Christmas songs to brighten your holiday season

The holiday season is here, and here are 50 Country Christmas songs to listen to while you enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.
Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee
Please Come Home For Christmas by Gary Allan
The Christmas Song by Dan + Shay
Tennessee Christmas by Amy Grant
If We Make It Through December by Merle Haggard
Santa I’m Right Here by Toby Keith
Last Christmas by Taylor Swift
Santa Baby by Kellie Pickler
Baby It’s Cold Outside by Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Brett Eldredge
Run Run Rudolph by Luke Bryan
All I Want For Christmas Is A Real Good Tan by Kenny Chesney
Old Toy Trains by Roger Miller
Hard Candy Christmas by Dolly Parton
Where Are You Christmas? by Faith Hill
Christmas Without You by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers
The Christmas Shoes by NewSong
A Christmas Letter by Keith Whitley
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Little Big Town
Til’ Santa’s Gone (I Just Can’t Wait) by Clint Black
Feliz Navidad by Clay Walker
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer by Gene Autry
Christmas In Dixie by Alabama
It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year by Thomas Rhett
Beer For Santa by Jon Pardi
The Christmas Guest by Johnny Cash
Dear Santa by Tim McGraw
Christmas Cookies by George Strait
Redneck 12 Days of Christmas by Jeff Foxworthy
Candy Cane Christmas by Darius Rucker
Little Drummer Boy by Carrie Underwood
Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy by Brad Paisley
Up On A Housetop by Reba McEntire
Holly Jolly Christmas by Lady A
All I Want For Christmas Is You by Vince Vance and the Valiants
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by Randy Travis
Country Christmas by Loretta Lynn
I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight by Keith Urban
Let There Be Peace On Earth by Vince Gill
Winter Wonderland by Brooks & Dunn
I’ll Be Home For Christmas by Rascal Flatts
Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley and Martina McBride
Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart by LeAnn Rimes
Mary Did You Know? by Kenny Rogers and Wynonna Judd
Pretty Paper by Willie Nelson
Let It Be Christmas by Alan Jackson