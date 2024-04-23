'20 Days in Mariupol' and 'STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie' among first nominees for 84th Peabody Awards

By Stephen Iervolino

On Tuesday, 41 nominees from the Documentary, News, Public Service and Radio/Podcast categories were announced for the 84th annual Peabody Awards.

The award's organizers noted nominees were chosen "by a unanimous vote of 32 jurors from more 1,100 entries from television, podcasts/radio and the web."

The honor "celebrates the best storytelling across broadcasting and streaming media," and among the first nominees announced for this year's prize were the Oscar-winning PBS documentary 20 Days in Mariupol and Apple TV+'s heralded documentary STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Among the nominees in the News category was ABC News Studios' IMPACT x Nightline: On The Brink, centering on access to women's health care, which is streaming on Hulu.

A full list of the first nominees can be found here.

In a statement, Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, said, "From exposing injustice to capturing the struggles and triumphs of inspirational figures across the world, these extraordinary nominees demonstrate the power and beauty of compelling storytelling."

He added, "Peabody believes these nominees deserve special recognition for crafting bold stories that continue to inspire us, but also challenge us to do better."

The nominees for the remaining categories, which include Entertainment, Arts, Children's/Youth and Interactive & Immersive, will be announced on Thursday, April 25.

The winners of the 84th annual Peabody Awards will be announced on May 9 and then celebrated on June 9 at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

