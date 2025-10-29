1980s songs made for your Halloween party Halloween is this weekend, and these are just some of the best songs for your Halloween party

Halloween is this weekend, and we’re here to give you the perfect 1980s-inspired playlist for your Halloween party this year.

Mr. Roboto - Styx

State Of Shock - The Jacksons and Mick Jagger

Rebel Yell - Billy Idol

Every Breath You Take - The Police

Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran

Let’s Dance - David Bowie

Back In Black - AC/DC

Poison - Alice Cooper

Tainted Love - Soft Cell

Animal - Def Leppard

Dr. Feelgood - Mötley Crüe

Another One Bites The Dust - Queen

Mad World - Tears For Fears

I Just Died In Your Arms - Cutting Crew

Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne

Burning Down The House - Talking Heads

Devil Inside - INXS

Edge Of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks

Call Me - Blondie

Talking In Your Sleep - The Romantics

Ghostbusters - Ray Parker Jr.

She Blinded Me With Science - Thomas Dolby

Thriller - Michael Jackson

Somebody’s Watching Me - Rockwell

Enjoy The Silence - Depeche Mode

No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne

Murder By Numbers - The Police

Dancing With Myself - Generation X

Shot In The Dark - Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Me Amadeus - Falco

Rain On The Scarecrow - John Mellencamp

Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) - Eurythmics

Flesh For Fantasy - Billy Idol