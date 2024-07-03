10 Country Songs That’ll Change Your Mood

Guaranteed to make you smile...

2023 BMI Country Awards

By Jay Edwards

Have you ever been grumpy or simply having a bad day and suddenly a certain song comes on the radio and it immediately changes your mood? Yeah, me too.

Well, when I noticed a few of those songs that immediately change my mood on this list from Taste of Country, I figured I had to share it. This is their list of country songs that’ll immediately boost your mood. But the ones in bold are the ones that put a smile on my face, even on a not-so-great day.

1.  “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes (That song makes me hungry, wanting riblets and fries from Applebee’s.)

2.  “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton

3.  “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs (Yep!)

4.  “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker (Yep!)

5.  “Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson

6.  “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band

7.  “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson

8.  “Boot-Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks and Dunn (Yep!)

9.  “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver (Absolutely! It’s impossible not to sing along to that song.)

10.  “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks (Yep!)


A few bonus songs from me, for what it’s worth...

“Should’ve Been A Cowboy” by Toby Keith

“Dixieland Delight” by Alabama

“I Was On A Boat That Day” by Old Dominion

“Island Time” by The Lacs

And damn near anything by Morgan Wallen right now...


Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

