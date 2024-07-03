10 Country Songs That’ll Change Your Mood

2023 BMI Country Awards NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs perform onstage during the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Have you ever been grumpy or simply having a bad day and suddenly a certain song comes on the radio and it immediately changes your mood? Yeah, me too.

Well, when I noticed a few of those songs that immediately change my mood on this list from Taste of Country, I figured I had to share it. This is their list of country songs that’ll immediately boost your mood. But the ones in bold are the ones that put a smile on my face, even on a not-so-great day.

1. “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes (That song makes me hungry, wanting riblets and fries from Applebee’s.)

2. “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton

3. “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs (Yep!)

4. “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker (Yep!)

5. “Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson

6. “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band

7. “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson

8. “Boot-Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks and Dunn (Yep!)

9. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver (Absolutely! It’s impossible not to sing along to that song.)

10. “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks (Yep!)





A few bonus songs from me, for what it’s worth...

“Should’ve Been A Cowboy” by Toby Keith

“Dixieland Delight” by Alabama

“I Was On A Boat That Day” by Old Dominion

“Island Time” by The Lacs

And damn near anything by Morgan Wallen right now...



