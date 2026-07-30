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What do new parents often misunderstand about infant feeding? Here's what specialists say

What new parents misunderstand about infant feeding is that newborns don't eat on a predictable schedule, and crying isn't the only sign that a baby's hungry. Feeding amounts can also look different from baby to baby, and introducing solids doesn't mean milk stops being important.

The CDC reports that 60% of mothers don't breastfeed for as long as they intend to, as they struggle with issues like lactation and latching. In addition, whether parents breastfeed or feed their babies formula, they have several misconceptions about infant feeding, which can lead to more issues.

Do Newborns Eat on a Predictable Schedule?

New parents expect their baby to follow a consistent feeding schedule from the beginning, but infant feeding can be surprisingly variable. Newborns often feed frequently, and they may seem hungry again shortly after eating.

This doesn't necessarily mean they're not getting enough milk, though. Babies have small stomachs and may also feed more often during periods of rapid growth, and this is called cluster feeding.

Our feeding schedule advice is that instead of focusing exclusively on the clock, learn to recognize hunger and fullness cues.

Crying Isn't the Only Sign That a Baby's Hungry

Many parents assume that a crying baby must be hungry, but it's generally a later hunger cue. Infants may communicate that they want to eat through subtler behaviors first, such as:

Stirring

Opening their mouths

Licking their lips

Sucking on their hands

Turning their heads toward a breast or bottle

Learning these early cues can make feeding easier because a baby may be calmer and more willing to latch or take a bottle before becoming upset. If your baby's having trouble latching, then you may need to see a tongue tie specialist.

Can Feeding Amounts Look Different From Baby to Baby?

Babies can have different appetites, feeding patterns, and nutritional needs. Baby formula use will mean different amounts at different feedings, and breastfeeding means you can't directly measure how much milk a baby consumes each session.

Instead of becoming fixated on a single feeding volume, you can look at the broader picture, including:

Growth

Diaper output

Feeding behavior

Guidance from their pediatrician

Babies also become more efficient at feeding as they grow, so feeding duration or volume can change over time.

Introducing Solids Doesn't Mean Milk Stops Being Important

Some parents misunderstand the transition to solid foods, and they assume that once a baby begins eating purees or finger foods, milk becomes much less important. The reality is that complementary foods are introduced alongside breast milk or infant formula rather than immediately replacing them.

Early solid foods allow babies to explore new tastes, textures, and eating skills while milk continues to provide important nutrition. Do note that early meals can involve very small amounts as babies learn how to move food around their mouths and swallow it.

Have Patience With Infant Feeding

Infant feeding can be worrying and even frustrating at times, but have patience and faith. By paying attention to your baby's cues, you'll have a much easier time.

If you need more new parent guidance, then keep reading our website now.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.