Y100 “Frito & Katy Egg Your House” Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Y100 “Frito & Katy Egg Your House” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Texas residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, and Wilson counties. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station(s) audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. Employees of CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored by Sponsor. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from Sponsor within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on March 4, 2024 and end at 11:59 p.m. CT on March 27, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, visit the Y100 contest page www.y100fm.com/contests (the “Website”) during the Sweepstakes Period, locate the Sweepstakes link, and complete an Official Entry Form by providing all required information and submit it during the Sweepstakes Period to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (y100fm.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (y100fm.com/privacy-policy) and the terms and conditions governing the use of the app, as applicable, which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Maximum one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Sweepstakes Period regardless of method of entry.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspects of the Sweepstakes.

Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . On or about March 28, 2024, Sponsor will select three (3) potential winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential winners will receive the following prize package:

· Easter Baskets with a total of twenty (20) stuffed eggs containing various candies, toys, and other prizes

o Delivered by Frito & Katy (subject to availability)

o Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $75

· Frito & Katy Egg Your House Egg Hunt

o Easter Egg Hunt orchestrated and delivered to winner’s yard.

o Frito & Katy will arrange a time to drop off/set up the Easter Egg Hunt at the winner’s property on March 29, 2024.

o If the winner elects to have Frito & Katy set up the Easter Egg Hunt, winner grants Frito & Katy access to their property to “hide” eggs.

o In the event the selected winner(s) does not have an accessible yard (i.e., apartment, yard is unsuitable, etc.) winner may come to the Y100 Studios on March 29, 2024 to claim their prize.

o Alternative hunt set-ups will be considered on a case-by-case basis and discussed with winner, as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

o By agreeing to receive the Easter Egg Hunt prize, winner agrees that Sponsor may photograph and/or film their property (no visible address will be displayed and full names will not be used) for use in advertising, marketing, and promotion, including without limitation online and on social media, at Sponsor’s discretion, with no approval by or compensation to winner.

o For prize delivery, winner(s) must provide address (no PO Boxes) and any access codes, special directions, or instructions.

All prizes are awarded “AS IS.” Neither Sponsor nor Sponsor Affiliates make or offer any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied (including, without limitation, quality, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) in connection with this Sweepstakes or any prize. No issuer of any offered prize is sponsoring this Sweepstakes. Prize details and availability are subject to change, in which case a prize of equal value may be substituted at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes consist only of the items listed, are non-transferable, with no cash redemption or substitution except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor will determine all prize details (brand, model, size, etc.) in its sole discretion. Federal, state, or local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees or expenses not listed above are the sole responsibility of each winner. Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential winners will be notified on or about March 28, 2024 at the telephone number or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form. In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification and confirm winner and guest within eight (8) hours of notification or Sponsor may disqualify winner and select an alternate winner for prize.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), and a written commitment to attend the Event, all of which may be required to be notarized and returned within twenty-four (24) hours of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to be available within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will select up to one (1) alternate potential winner, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S), APP(S), aND prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The Y100 “Frito & Katy Egg Your House” Sweepstakes is sponsored by CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after April 1, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit y100fm.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable) to Y100 “Frito & Katy Egg Your House” Sweepstakes, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Tori Finch at tori.finch@cmg.com.

0144325.0730070 4859-3373-4313v2

©2023 Cox Media Group