The March Madness Music Fest happens Friday with Jason Aldean & Kelsea Ballerini at Hemisfair Park! We wanted to make sure you had all the information on the event so you can be there to see Jason & Kelsea!

It's free to get in, doors open at 4, but you want to get there early because there will be a time where it's at capacity. Kelsea Ballerini will go on at 6:45, & Jason will go on at 8:30.

There ARE bag restrictions for the event, if you do not have an approved bag like below you will NOT be allowed into the show. You can also get approved free bags at the VIA Park & Ride's at Crossroads, Blossom Athletic Center & Madla at the following times:

2-11 p.m., Friday, March 30

Noon-11 p.m., Saturday, March 31

1-11 p.m., Sunday, April 1