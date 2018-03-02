Texas Treats To Take Advantage Of This Weekend! 

Selena fans today is the day we’ve been waiting for! H-E-B teamed up with The Selena Foundation to bring us limited edition Selena tote bags! The bags will cost $2 and will be available at select stores starting at 9am this morning and at Noon at HEB.com

H-E-B donated $25,000 to The Selena Foundation as well, so that donation, as well as a portion of the proceeds from the tote sales, will go toward the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

Bill Miller’s is a San Antonio favorite and they want to make lunch and dinner easier for you this weekend! They’re celebrating their 65th anniversary this year and want to hook their customers up! Starting today through Sunday you can get 2 pieces of dark chicken, fries, and a roll for $1.65!

If you love shopping and you have a dog, The Shops at La Cantera will be your new favorite place! As of yesterday the mall will welcome pets in all mall common areas! The mall directories will identify pet-friendly merchants, businesses, and dining areas!

Tacos and Texas go hand in hand right!? What better news on Texas Independence Day than the news of a new taco location opening! Tommy’s Restaurant is no stranger to SA, they are known for their signature Big Red and barbacoa combo and now you can get that at their 6th location located in front of the Walmart on De Zavala!