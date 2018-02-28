Last week we told you William Shatner recently signed with Heartland Records Nashville, the deal left many wondering if the Star Trek actor was boldly going where he hadn't gone before: country music. Now, William has revealed that he is, indeed, working on a new country project for the label, which will actually be a collaboration with one of the genre's well-known names. In a short video posted on YouTube, William said that he's working with a country icon on his new project, but couldn't reveal who it is just yet.



During the video, Shatner also expressed his love for the genre and its talented pool of songwriters in Nashville:



William says, "They write songs like people write poetry, it's really incredible what these artists who write country music can do. I've got some great songs that I want to do and I'm going to do them very soon with somebody you love."



William Shatner has recorded several albums over the years and even had a country connection, appearing in Brad Paisley's music videos for "Celebrity" and "Online."

Reba will appear on CBS This Morning on tomorrow to reveal the nominees for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. Prior to her appearance on CBS This Morning during the 7:00 AM hour, Reba will also appear on Facebook Live to reveal the nominees for the coveted ACM Song of the Year trophy. Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell is then slated to reveal additional ACM nominees on ETonline.com at 7:50 AM, with the full list of nods being released immediately following those announcements.



The 53rd ACM Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 7:00 PM on CBS.

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation gave surprise donations to some 50 animal shelters across the country. The grants ranged from $3,000 to $5,000. She says, "I'm amazed and humbled by the great work these shelters do, and so honored to be able to support their critical efforts."

Kacey Musgraves debuted a heartbreaking new song, called "Space Cowboy" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.

"Space Cowboy" is a song about realizing that, sometimes, love wanes after the honeymoon phase wears off, and the only thing to do is say goodbye. In the song, Kacey speaks of being in a relationship and knowing that the other person has checked out and is looking to leave. Instead of chasing her man, however, Kacey calmly sings about gracefully letting him go.