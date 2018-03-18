Music City Minute: Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton

By Cardenas Chris

Thomas Rhett is a nominee for Best Male Vocalist at this year’s ACMs and he’s already thinking ahead to his next project. As many know, Thomas and his wife Lauren adopted their first daughter, Willa Gray from Uganda around the same time Thomas and Lauren found out they were pregnant with their second daughter, Ada James. Thomas says that alone could be the inspiration for a new album.

"I've written a couple of songs that just talk about the severe shock of knowing that you're adopting a child and then you find out that you're pregnant. So I definitely can see myself, you know, in the near future just pretty much only writing about my children. It'll be fun to see, see how they act and see what kind of inspiration I can get from them."

Thomas Rhett is up for four ACM nominations including Album of the Year, Best Video, Vocal Event on ‘Craving You’ and Male Vocalist.

If you’ll recall, Luke Bryan recently made headlines for doing a “shoey” at his show in Sydney Austraila well another Luke decided to get in on “shoey” action! Luke Combs was performing at CMC Rocks, an Australian International Country & Roots Festival. Luke was on stage in between songs when the crowd pressured Luke to perform a “shoey”; an Australian tradition where you drink a beer from a shoe but like Luke Bryan did in Sydney, Luke Combs drank from a boot.

Any time Blake Shelton stops by Jimmy Fallon it’s always a good time and last night was no different. Blake stopped by Jimmy Fallon to promote The Voice and his new single, “I Lived It”.

Blake and Jimmy also played a modified version of the game, “Name That Song” where the band would start playing a song one instrument at a time… and Blake had some fun poking at Jimmy for the game.