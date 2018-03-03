Music City Minute: The Voice, Cam, Jason Aldean

One of our own made it on to Team Blake on The Voice last night!!! Spensha Baker is a 25-year-old from San Antonio, now living in Boerne and sang The Beatles song “Blackbird” last night during her Blind Audition absolutely killing it!

A little background on Spensha at only 12 years old she released Interscope's first gospel record and toured the world. After her deal ended, she moved to Nashville with her mother where country sparked her interest, but the pressure of the industry caused her to move back.

She now has her real estate license and is learning to love music again. Last night was definitely her night Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson both turned their chairs and eventually Spensha chose Team Blake! We can’t wait to follow her journey on the show!

CMT Country Crossroads is at it again! This time Cam will team up with the legendary Smokey Robinson to blend the classic sounds of Motown with Cam's California country.

The CMT concert special taped last night in Nashville and you’ll be able to check it out March 28th at 9PM on CMT!

Cam also posted a photo saying, "What an absolutely fulfilling moment to meet someone I've admired so long through my speakers, and then have him outshine my (very high) expectations, both as a talent and as a human being."

Yesterday we told you about Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany vacationing in the Bahamas and how some people were hating on them for leaving their son Memphis too early, who was born in December. They were basically saying he was too little for them to vacationing.

Jason and Brittany weren’t too fond of the haters so they responded. Brittany said in an Instagram post that it's okay for new parents to take vacations, saying "you need a little sunshine and adult time" after being pregnant for almost a year and being cooped up in a house for weeks at a time.

She then added that it wasn't okay for people to leave "ignorant" comments on her social media posts, and kindly asked for them to unfollow her account if they disagreed with something she's done. I just love how people always have to comment on other people’s lives and parenting, if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all!