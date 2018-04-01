We all love Russell Dickerson’s song “Yours” – well recently he did one of those rapid-fire question and answer sessions and we learned some pretty interesting stuff!

One of the things was that he planned the coolest date he ever for his wife, guys listen up! Russell says, "For her birthday one year we rented a cabin out in the woods and I stalked her Pinterest page and I cooked all of her top pins."

He also shared his tips for marriage, he said, "It just takes a little effort. Go out on a date night. Stay out a little late. Order that extra bottle of champagne because you know you want to."

Kenny Chesney fans new music is coming! He’ll release a new song Friday called "Get Along", and the title is deeper than you might think. He described the song by saying, "Some days it's like the world is just angry, screaming people, all harping on what's wrong, how other people are awful. We keep getting driven apart and made unhappy. When I heard this song I was amazed how simply they broke all this down. Get along, find common ground, know the basic stuff is where the joy, the love and the happiness is." Which I think is something we all could use a little more of these days.

In case you missed it: Cam performed her song "Diane" on yesterday's "Good Morning America". It's a response to Dolly Parton's classic "Jolene", so they played a clip of Dolly giving her a surprise message. Dolly said, quote, "You did good on that. I wish I could be there in person, but I'll be watching you on TV."

I love when women share real life stuff like Jason’s wife Brittany, she posted a clip of them in the hospital room AS she's having contractions for their son Memphis, who was born December 1st. Despite being in monumental pain in the video she's giving Jason a hard time for flipping through the TV channels trying to get the hospital TV ready for the National Championship game.

It looks like Reba and her boyfriend are becoming inseparable! She posted another adorable photo a few days ago. The caption reads, "Skeeter and I had a blast in Wyoming this week. Snowshoeing in the Tetons. Absolutely gorgeous. #Too-Much-Fun."