Music City Minute: Reba, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean

Reba McEntire announced the ACM Award Nominees this morning and we already can’t wait for the show April 15th!

Entertainer of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Song of the Year:

“Body Like a Back Road” Sam Hunt

“Female” Keith Urban

“Tin Man” Miranda Lambert

“Whiskey and You” Chris Stapleton

Jake Owen has released a brand-new single inspired by the John Mellencamp classic, "Jack & Diane." It’s based around the 1982 hit's iconic melody, the new song called -- "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" -- pays tribute to the classic-rock staple while also reinventing it. For Jake, it was also really important that John Mellencamp gave his stamp of approval on this song, and he says he really "digs the track."



The original song "Jack & Diane" was about two American kids growing up in the heartland, and Jake says that imagery is exactly what so many country songs are based on.

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, sent her husband a sweet message on Wednesday (2/28) to mark his 41st birthday. In a post on Instagram, Brittany expressed her love for Jason, writing that his sarcasm, humor, passion, strength and love for people are undeniable. She then thanked him for being the best husband and daddy and said "We love you so much." Brittany would later post a picture of her and the birthday boy getting a good workout in the gym.