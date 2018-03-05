Rumors swirling that Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend of more than two years, Anderson East, have called in quits. It's not clear if these rumors are true or not, but one thing is for sure, neither one of the singers has publicly confirmed the breakup. Another sure thing is that Miranda has recently been working new music. Just last week, Miranda shared a message on social media, hinting that she was writing a new song for her trio, Pistol Annies.

Luke Bryan is gearing up for American Idol's Sunday premiere on ABC with several national TV appearances. Tomorrow Luke will make the rounds to Good Morning America, Live! with Kelly & Ryan, and Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he is also slated to perform.

Luke will then make an appearance on The View on Wednesday, to chat about his role on the singing competition show.



Something else to look forward to this Friday, Luke will release his “What Makes You Country” album on vinyl for the first time. The 16-track double vinyl will also feature an exclusive bonus song for fans titled "I Can't Even."

The Backstreet Boys are no strangers to country music, having teamed up with Florida Georgia Line on the hit single "God, Your Mama, and Me," but now it appears that one of the group's members has his eyes set on something else in the genre. In a hint of what could be a solo country project in the works, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean recently stopped by the Country Music Association's offices in Nashville to officially become a member. While no details were revealed of what his possible country project would entail, McLean does say he's "kind of a chameleon," so we'll have to wait and see.

Big Concert Announcement this morning for Whitewater Amphitheater Cody Johnson is doing two shows May 26th & 27th and he's bringing some special guests! William Michael Morgan will join Cody for the May 26th show, and Kip Moore will join Cody for the show on the 27th!