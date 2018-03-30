Music City Minute: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Sugarland, Taylor Swift

Maren Morris is still on her honeymoon in Bora Bora and of course she’s having the best time ever! She’s been sharing a bunch of pics on her Instagram that would make anyone jealous. She’s shared photos of herself and her new hubby Ryan is bathing suits, there’s a picture of him swimming in a pool with stingrays, and one of him looking happy on the beach. She even graced us with a photo of their delicious breakfast on the water.

🍯+ 🌙 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Mar 31, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

BEERS 🍺 A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Mar 31, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

Thomas Rhett posted an adorable photo of his young family. He and his wife Lauren are with their two daughters, Ada James and Willa Gray, who are wearing bunny ears. He captioned it, "Happy Easter. I hope everyone is having an amazing Sunday with their family and friends."

Sugarland fans the wait is over! They finally revealed the release date of their first new album in seven years they said, "We have some BIG news to share. Our new album 'Bigger' is coming your way on June 8th."

On Saturday Taylor Swift returned to her roots in Nashville and made a surprise appearance at Bluebird Café. She told stories, performed songs, and drank Fireball!

She was brought on stage by a guy named Craig Wiseman. He's a songwriter who's written hits for Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, and Tim McGraw. He and Taylor wrote together back when she was 17 years old.

She told a great story about a song she was working on back then, and asked him to finish it with her. But he "didn't get it" so they wrote something else.

She said, "I couldn't stop thinking about the idea. I thought there was something to it. I really liked it. [So], this is the song I almost wrote with Craig Wiseman. It's called 'Love Story'." So basically she shared with everyone that Craig Wiseman didn’t understand her idea for the song ‘Love Story’ so she wrote it herself.