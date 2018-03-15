Music City Minute: Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Aldean

Michele Crowe/CBS

The Grammys will be paying tribute to Sir Elton John on April 10th! This is going to be awesome for country fans with performances coming from Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and tons more. The all-star lineup will be singing some of Elton's biggest songs; Little Big Town is slated to perform "Rocket Man", Miranda Lambert will be performing “My Father’s Gun”, and Maren Morris will be performing "Mona Lisas And Mad Hatter”.

When the special was taped, Maren Morris said everyone’s fashion was “on point”:

"Everyone's fashion was on point that night, 'cause it's Elton. He's wearing this like Gucci, rhinestone, red, Elton-y jacket. And, like, Little Big Town...I mean, they always look amazing. But oh my God, everyone was like going all out because it was an Elton John show."

Kacey Musgraves posted a clip of a new song on Twitter called "Rainbow" that she performed at a show in Glasgow, Scotland. Musgraves said it was one of her late grandmother's favorites and she performed the song at her funeral. Kacey tweeted the song is “for anyone with any kind of weight on their shoulders”. It'll be on her new album "Golden Hour", which is out March 30th!

“Rainbow” will be on the new album March 30th 🌈☔️ I love this song so much. Was my Memaw’s favorite before she passed and we played it at her funeral. It’s for anyone with any kind of weight on their shoulders. pic.twitter.com/sXvLoKhmKL — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 13, 2018

Jason Aldean announced at a press conference that he's bringing his High Noon Neon Tour to his home state of Atlanta! What makes the show special is that it will feature the full lineup of Hootie & The Blowfish including Darius Rucker. Jason will be joined by Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs for the show which is set to happen July 21st at SunTrust park where Aldean grew up cheering on his Atlanta Braves play.

Aldean said, "Out of all the shows we've played, this show is going to be a career defining moment. We haven't had a chance to play Atlanta in a couple years and I know this night is going to mean a lot to my family and me.

"I've followed the Braves my whole life. [I] was even at the '95 game when they clinched the World Series. This is a huge full circle moment for me."