Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are getting married March 24th… so Ryan had his bachelor party over the weekend. Nothing crazy, he and some friends did a fishing trip to Destin, Florida.

Meanwhile, Maren prepped a little more for the wedding by getting four wisdom teeth taken out. She posted the news about that on Sunday. And then yesterday she wrote this, "Day one, missing four of my wisest teeth."

Getting my wisdom teeth out tomorrow so I want to play while I can. Old Nina Simone song I love. ✨✨✨✨ #TurnMeOn pic.twitter.com/Y84BhjCqfw — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 25, 2018

Day 1, missing 4 of my wisest teeth. pic.twitter.com/89t58XvEhv — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 26, 2018

Speaking of love and marriage, Brett Young took to social media yesterday to announce he's officially off the market! Brett Young proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Mills, earlier this month in Oxford, Mississippi -- near where he went to college at Ole Miss. The two met in Arizona while Taylor was attending Arizona State University, and they will likely return there to get married.

Brett says since they'd likely get hitched in Arizona where Mills went to college, he thought it'd be romantic to propose where he went to school. As for the ring, Brett popped the question with a custom-made sparkler which he designed with both of their initials.

Over the weekend some of our favorite country artists celebrated birthdays of those closest to them. Blake Shelton channeled his inner Shaggy over the weekend during a Scooby-Doo-themed birthday party for Gwen Stefani's 4-year-old son, Apollo. Blake wore a scruffy wig and green shirt to portray Shaggy, and Gwen dressed up as the show's Daphne character and of course, Apollo took on the role as Scooby-Doo himself. Gwen used her Instagram Stories to document the whole party, which included everything from elaborate Scooby-Doo birthday cakes to a full marionette puppet show.

❤️gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 25, 2018 at 10:15am PST

Carrie Underwood and friends celebrated her son Isaiah’s 2nd birthday over the weekend with a fun two-tiered Mickey Mouse Clubhouse themed cake. Carrie said the cake was “Too cute to eat (but we did anyway)!” And went on to thank the cake shop for making her sweet baby happy, saying, “I know, I know, he’s not a baby anymore 😩...but he’ll always be MY baby.”