Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader

Posted: February 27, 2018

Music City Minute: Maren Morris, Brett Young, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood 

Comments

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are getting married March 24th… so Ryan had his bachelor party over the weekend. Nothing crazy, he and some friends did a fishing trip to Destin, Florida. 

These are my friends. We are not good at fishing.

A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on

Meanwhile, Maren prepped a little more for the wedding by getting four wisdom teeth taken out. She posted the news about that on Sunday. And then yesterday she wrote this, "Day one, missing four of my wisest teeth."

 

Speaking of love and marriage, Brett Young took to social media yesterday to announce he's officially off the market! Brett Young proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Mills, earlier this month in Oxford, Mississippi -- near where he went to college at Ole Miss. The two met in Arizona while Taylor was attending Arizona State University, and they will likely return there to get married. 

Brett says since they'd likely get hitched in Arizona where Mills went to college, he thought it'd be romantic to propose where he went to school. As for the ring, Brett popped the question with a custom-made sparkler which he designed with both of their initials.

SHE SAID YES!!!! 💑😍💍 @people exclusive in bio #ringbyDAVIDKODNER #loveyoubabygirl

A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on

 

Over the weekend some of our favorite country artists celebrated birthdays of those closest to them. Blake Shelton channeled his inner Shaggy over the weekend during a Scooby-Doo-themed birthday party for Gwen Stefani's 4-year-old son, Apollo. Blake wore a scruffy wig and green shirt to portray Shaggy, and Gwen dressed up as the show's Daphne character and of course, Apollo took on the role as Scooby-Doo himself. Gwen used her Instagram Stories to document the whole party, which included everything from elaborate Scooby-Doo birthday cakes to a full marionette puppet show.

❤️gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

 

Carrie Underwood and friends celebrated her son Isaiah’s 2nd birthday over the weekend with a fun two-tiered Mickey Mouse Clubhouse themed cake. Carrie said the cake was “Too cute to eat (but we did anyway)!” And went on to thank the cake shop for making her sweet baby happy, saying, “I know, I know, he’s not a baby anymore 😩...but he’ll always be MY baby.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

@Y100SanAntonio Instagram

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation