Music City Minute: Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, & Cassadee Pope

Who doesn’t love a good shirtless photo of Luke Bryan!? He recently brought his "What Makes You Country Tour" to Hawaii for two shows in Honolulu, but of course the trip wasn’t just work, Luke had some fun there too! His wife Caroline, shared a picture of Luke with his sons Bo and Tate and nephew Til for a shirtless round of golf at Maui’s Makena Golf & Beach Club.

Speaking of Luke Bryan his song “Most People Are Good” just became his 20th Number one! Luke shares, “I think that ‘Most People Are Good’ might be one of the best songs I’ve ever recorded, I think it’s a song that truly helps people believe in people again. We seem to get reminded every day of all the negativity of what humans are, and truly it’s only .001 percent of people causing all the negativity. I mean, I truly believe that. This song preaches the innocence of children, the beauty of mothers, the beauty of relationships, the beauty of what life truly could be and should be and really is. I think that most people lay their heads down at night and try to be better and try to be good to other people. And this song captures those emotions perfectly.”

By now we’ve all seen the kids from New York's world-famous PS22 Chorus – well they recently sang a rendition of Carrie Underwood's anthem "The Champion," and Carrie Underwood saw it! Yesterday she shared a video of the elementary school students' performance on Twitter, saying, "Each and every one of you is most definitely a champion! So much love for the @PS22Chorus. This made my day!"



In addition to the dozens of chorus members who sang the tune in unison, the video also highlighted a handful of students who gave impressive solo performances.

We know Cassadee Pope was on Team Blake on The Voice back in 2012, well now she is returning to The Voice this season to serve as an advisor! BUT here’s the crazy part, it’s not for Team Blake –she’ll be a part of Kelly Clarkson's team to advise contestants during the show's Knockout Rounds.

You can see Cassadee on the show April 2nd, 3rd, and 9th. Here’s Cassadee’s Blind Audition from back in 2012.