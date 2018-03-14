Music City Minute: Kane Brown, Midland, Cody Johnson

By Cardenas Chris

Kane Brown is in the record books! Kane set the Guinness World Records title for the First act to top five U.S. country charts simultaneously. Those charts are: Top Country Albums, Country Digital Song Sales, Country AirPlay, Hot Country Songs, and Country Streaming Songs.

"It feels awesome to be in the Guinness Worlds Records,” Kane said, “I remember being in elementary school and middle school and just going thru and looking at all the books. So, that was probably one of my favorite things. So it just feels awesome."

Kane was presented with his record certificate at the Sony Music Nashville office in Nashville, Tennessee.

Midland has gone Spanish! They recently teamed up with Mexican rock star Jay De La Cueva to record a version of ‘Drinkin’ Problem’ but in Spanish!

The guys wrote:

“Really excited to share a preview of the Spanish language version of our song Drinkin’ Problem that we recently recorded with our buddy Jay De La Cueva. Jay is one of Mexico's great rock stars and we are honored to have had the opportunity to collaborate with him on this.”

8 Man Jam alumni, Cody Johnson is going viral for stopping a fight during one of his shows at a club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A fan who was up front at the show captured the moment after Cody was already in the middle of confronting the situation.

NSFW LANGUAGE WARNING:

Cody is pretty fired up as it sounds like a man was involved in a physical altercation with a woman in the crowd. Many are commending the ‘Wild As You’ singer for addressing the altercation in the crowd and standing up for the woman.

Cody Johnson recently made headlines for becoming the first unsigned artist to ever sell out NRG Stadium at the Houston Rodeo.