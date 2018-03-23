Music City Minute: Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Devin Dawson



Jason Aldean might be the latest country star with a new restaurant and bar opening in Nashville. According to the Nashville Business Journal, Metro filings reveal that a concept named Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is being planned for a building in the heart of downtown Nashville's Lower Broadway. If the Aldean-branded establishment does come to fruition, it would put the singer in a group with Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Alan Jackson, John Rich and Florida Georgia Line, who all have venues in the area.





Jason Aldean is coming to San Antonio as part of the March Madness Music Festival along with Kelsea Ballerini.

With the date for her wedding to Ryan Hurd closing in this weekend, Maren Morris has been making some last minute preparations before she says 'I Do.' One of those preparations was writing the vows for the upcoming ceremony, which she tweeted had her "feeling sentimental" and "dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days." Maren's tweet was accompanied a stunning black-and-white photo of the future husband and wife together.





Devin Dawson - who was recently nominated for ACM New Male Vocalist - got the ultimate surprise when he stopped by ELLEN to perform his Top 5 debut "All On Me." Ellen DeGeneres herself presented the shocked singer/songwriter with his very first RIAA Gold-certified plaque, with the single having surpassed 500,000 track equivalents sold.