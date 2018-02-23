If you weren't able to catch George Strait's shows at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas earlier this month, you'll have two more chances this year. George has revealed that he'll return to Vegas for two more concerts on December 7-8, making these his final performances of 2018. The December dates will feature special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen, who also recently opened the February shows for him. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 AM local at www.StraitToVegas.com.

The 14th season premiere of "The Voice" is on tonight at 7pm on NBC! We can’t wait to see Blake Shelton and Adam Levine battle it out with their wits and sarcastic comments. Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys join them this season as judges on the show as well.

We told you about new music on Friday from Kacey Musgraves, well she will also be on TV tonight on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon! We’re guessing she’ll be promoting her new album that’ll be out March 30th.

Speaking of new music Cole Swindell fans the wait is over, his new single is called “Break Up in the End” and it’s all about doing all the special loving things you would normally do in a relationship, even though you break up in the end. It makes me sad!

Garth Brooks is opening and closing the Houston Rodeo this year and he couldn’t be happier about it!



Garth: "I'm looking forward to getting back to the boys in Houston because it's all about relationships. So, seeing those guys again? Hugging their neck? and getting to play the Livestock Show. The only thing better than that is if Strait was opening and closing it this year! So, we're actually gonna learn a couple Strait songs to make sure we get to play 'em those nights just to honor The King. It's gonna be great!"

