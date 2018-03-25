George Strait is pretty much the epitome of Texas right? That’s exactly why he was named Texan of the Year for 2018! He was recognized earlier this week for “his many contributions to the state of Texas throughout the years, particularly within the last year for his role leading recovery efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.”

As you probably remember he organized relief efforts with the “Hand in Hand” Texas benefit concert and telethon. Performing with Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen, during a live broadcast from The Majestic Theater last fall. The benefit helped directly raise over $22 million towards hurricane recovery.

Of course George had a humble response to being named Texan of the Year, he said, “I’m so proud to have grown up in the great state of Texas and so proud to be here today to accept this unbelievable honor. Texas is a big place filled with amazingly talented, smart people. How’d I end up here?”

Most people go somewhere tropical for Spring Break… unless you’re Gwen Stefani! She decided to bring her sons to Blake Shelton's home state of Oklahoma for a less traditional spring break.



She documented the fun in a series of Boomerang videos posted on Instagram, including clips of her kids jumping off rocks and floating down the river.



They also had a mini photoshoot decked out in camo in the woods and went for a drive down an old dirt road.

You’ve heard of people crashing wedding before… well what about Luke Bryan crashing a wedding!? A couple of newlyweds got the surprise of a lifetime when Luke crashed their wedding reception in Savannah, Georgia. He had just wrapped up shooting an episode of American Idol and heard that some fans were getting married nearby, so he decided to stop by to congratulate them! He brought a bottle of champagne and danced to “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” before posing for a picture with the bride and groom.