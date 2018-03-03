Music City Minute: Dustin Lynch, Jason Aldean, Kimberly Perry

After recently relaunching his social media accounts to give fans a more open and honest look into his life off stage, Dustin Lynch continues to show that he isn't afraid to share his thoughts on pretty much any topic. Lynch displayed that honesty in one of his latest online videos, sharing his reaction to getting snubbed for a nomination at the ACM Awards. The video shows Dustin listening to the nominations for Single Record of the Year being read off, with his name noticeably absent from the list of finalists. After scoring one the longest reigning No. 1s of the last couple of years with "Small Town Boy," Lynch expressed his frustration that a "career changing" song like that didn't get recognized.





"and the ACM Nominees are...”| 009 A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on Mar 3, 2018 at 8:00am PST

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany went down to the Bahamas for a quick vacation with Dee Jay Silver and his wife Jenna. They posted some photos and as you'd expect, the Internet either loved them… or hated them.

Some of the controversy was around Brittany leaving her infant son Memphis too soon. He was born December 1st. On the positive side, she's receiving props for getting her bikini body back so quickly.

🐠🐳🐙🌴 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:30am PST

BAHAMA MAMAS👶🏼👶🏻♥️ A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Mar 5, 2018 at 11:06am PST

The Band Perry lead singer Kimberly Perry has filed for divorce from her former MLB player husband, J.P. Arencibia. The papers were filed Friday, in Greeneville, Tenn., with Perry citing irreconcilable differences. They were married for four years.

A representative for Kimberly confirmed the news and asked for privacy for the couple at this time. Kimberly also posted a short note to Instagram Sunday telling fans that indeed, her marriage is at an end: