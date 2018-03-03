Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader

Posted: March 06, 2018

Music City Minute: Dustin Lynch, Jason Aldean, Kimberly Perry

Comments

After recently relaunching his social media accounts to give fans a more open and honest look into his life off stage, Dustin Lynch continues to show that he isn't afraid to share his thoughts on pretty much any topic. Lynch displayed that honesty in one of his latest online videos, sharing his reaction to getting snubbed for a nomination at the ACM Awards. The video shows Dustin listening to the nominations for Single Record of the Year being read off, with his name noticeably absent from the list of finalists. After scoring one the longest reigning No. 1s of the last couple of years with "Small Town Boy," Lynch expressed his frustration that a "career changing" song like that didn't get recognized. 

"and the ACM Nominees are...”| 009

A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on

 

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany went down to the Bahamas for a quick vacation with Dee Jay Silver and his wife Jenna. They posted some photos and as you'd expect, the Internet either loved them… or hated them. 

Some of the controversy was around Brittany leaving her infant son Memphis too soon. He was born December 1st. On the positive side, she's receiving props for getting her bikini body back so quickly.

🐠🐳🐙🌴

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

@fathomoffshore thanks for such a fun day! 🐠☀️🛥

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

BAHAMA MAMAS👶🏼👶🏻♥️

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

 

The Band Perry lead singer Kimberly Perry has filed for divorce from her former MLB player husband, J.P. Arencibia. The papers were filed Friday, in Greeneville, Tenn., with Perry citing irreconcilable differences. They were married for four years. 

A representative for Kimberly confirmed the news and asked for privacy for the couple at this time. Kimberly also posted a short note to Instagram Sunday telling fans that indeed, her marriage is at an end:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

@Y100SanAntonio Instagram

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation