Music City Minute: Cassadee Pope, ACM Awards, March Madness Music Fest

Cassadee Pope is just a regular girl like us – she struggled with dating! Last summer she and her fiancé parted ways and she says it was scary because she'd never dated as an adult. She's 28 now and that relationship started when she was 18.

She did what a lot of people do when they haven’t been in the dating world, she went online. She says, "I did go on an app called Raya. There were some hilarious people on there. It was fun. It was just the flirting. That's what made me feel like. 'I can do this.' After a long relationship you think you can never find somebody again.

"And then you feel desired by some people and you're okay. And that was a really, silly fun time and I've never done anything like that. And then I got tired, and I was like 'I don't want to do this anymore'… and everything kind of fell into place."

Her current boyfriend is actor Sam Palladio. They met a while back but didn't start dating until December when they agreed to take their dogs to the dog park. She says they hit it off right away and their relationship is, "super easy breezy."

The list of performers at the 53rd ACM Awards is getting bigger! They just added Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town and Jon Pardi to the lineup. These artists will join previously announced performers Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Brett Young.



The 53rd ACM Awards, hosted by Reba, will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 7:00 PM on CBS.

And tonight is the night we’ve been waiting for Jason Aldean and Kelsea Ballerini are performing at Hemisfair Park for the March Madness Music Fest!

TICKET INFO: It's free to get in, doors open at 4, but you want to get there early because there will be a time where it's at capacity. Kelsea Ballerini will go on at 6:45, & Jason will go on at 8:30.

BAG INFO: There ARE bag restrictions for the event, if you do not have an approved bag like below you will NOT be allowed into the show. You can also get approved free bags at the VIA Park & Ride's at Crossroads, Blossom Athletic Center & Madla at the following times:

2-11 p.m., Friday, March 30

Noon-11 p.m., Saturday, March 31

1-11 p.m., Sunday, April 1

PARKING INFO: From March 30 to April 2, an estimated 93,000 visitors will descend on the Alamo City as their teams collide in the Final Four. The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee is encouraging locals and visitors to "park once, play all day" by planning your commute and parking options ahead of time.

Patrons are encouraged to use the VIA Park and Ride systems, VIA Bus routes, Coca-Cola Pedicabs, the Buick Fan Shuttle (info below), Rio Shuttle service, Uber, Lyft, & LAZ Parking services.

Buick, a corporate partner of NCAA, is providing a "fleet" of vehicles to take fans "anywhere" they need to go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Pickup locations are at United Way of San Antonio (713 S. Alamo St.) and Leighelena (303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101).

If you need transportation on the Riverwalk, take a river taxi. Shuttles can be found along the waterway by looking for the "Go Rio Shuttle" signs. Service begins daily at 10 a.m. and the shuttles run every 45 minutes. A one day pass is $12 and includes the downtown and Museum Reach of the river.

Coca-Cola Pedicabs will provide free rides and free Coke between the Alamodome, Fan Fest and Music Fest. The check in tent will be set up at East Commerce and Navarro.