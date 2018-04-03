Brantley Gilbert is known for his longstanding commitment to U.S. veterans and continues to support them. He now has partnered with the Pedigree brand to give companion dogs to eight veterans at various stops on his "The Ones That Like Me Tour" this spring. The partnership was formed earlier this year after Brantley talked with experts on the best way to help service people trying to cope with re-acclimation. Brantley will be presenting a vet with a companion dog during every weekend of his tour.



As part of their collaboration, Pedigree will work with Custom Canine Unlimited to transport and train all eight dogs, as well as provide a one-year supply of Pedigree dog food to ensure each companion and veteran get off to a great start together.

We've all heard country singers say that being rich and famous will never change who they are. And I believe most of them… especially Jason Aldean. He's convinced he's the same guy today that he was growing up in Macon, Georgia.

Just another reason we love Jason Aldean, he just seems so down to earth. He says, "It doesn't matter how many cars you drive. It's all nice stuff to have, but underneath it all, you are who you are, and you're from where you're from.

"If you're from a little farm town and you grew up working on a farm, I don't care what you do from here on out . . . you're going to remember that."

He went on to say, "I think part of the way you stay connected is you sing those songs and people think, 'That guy is just like us,' because I was, I am, and I'm still that guy."

Another adorable country boy has gone viral! They call him "Little Hank" in his hometown, he’s 11-year-old and quickly gained the nickname "Walmart Boy"- his name is Mason Ramsey and he’s gone viral for yodeling inside a Walmart!

This isn’t Mason’s first rodeo, he’s been entertaining audiences for as long as he could hold a guitar at age six! He was the 2016 winner of the Kentucky Opry Talent Search, Beginner Division and of course with his new found viral fame, he’s expected to go far!