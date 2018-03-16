Music City Minute: Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell

By Cardenas Chris

If you LOVE Blake Shelton, you’re gonna love this -- Blake will be taking over your TV next week as he is set to take over a series of shows next week. Blake will first visit the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Monday; the next morning he will be appearing on the TODAY show at 8am and 10am before ending his evening on Late Night with Seth Meyers. You’ll definitely want to start your week with Blake and Fallon since they always seem to have hilarious moments together.

Luke Bryan released his new music video for ‘Most People Are Good’ and just as the title hints, the video is filled with positive vibes. The video shows footage of kids and adults alike living life while reminding us that no matter what other negativity is going on in the world; there are still amazing people out there.

Cole Swindell in a hilarious video reads bad break-up lines to promote his new single, ‘Break Up In The End’. Cole himself said of his own break-up moment that it “was just not gonna work out” and the worst break-ups are the ones you can’t do anything about. Here are some of the lines he has NOT used!