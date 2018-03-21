Music City Minute: Blake Shelton, Jimmy Fallon, Maren Morris 

Blake Shelton has announced plans to open his third Ole Red entertainment venue in Gatlinburg! He’s planning to open the venue in spring of 2019 and Blake sparing no expense! Ole Red Gatlinburg will be a $9 million, 16,000-square-foot entertainment venue that has a two-story bar and restaurant, with a retail area, performance space, dance floor and exterior terrace. The restaurant will also feature a Blake-inspired menu, including a few Nashville classics like Hot Chicken & Waffles and other Southern favorites.



And don’t forget if you’re planning a trip to Nashville this year, Ole Red Nashville is expected to open this May!

Speaking of Blake Shelton, he is one busy man! He made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week and of course as usual Jimmy & Blake had a great time! First they played a game called “Name that Song” where let’s just say Blake really messed this one up.

Then Jimmy & Blake continued their adventure over to a palm reader, and she had a lot to say about Blake’s palms. It was hilarious!

Break out the tequila, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are getting married this weekend. She hit up Instagram yesterday to pat herself on the back for writing her wedding vows. And, of course, she got cheeky about it.

She posted a photo of them and wrote, "Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days."