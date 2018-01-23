Music City Minute: ACMs, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan

This year's ACMs are doing a pretty cool promotion with Dierks Bentley. They're going to display photos of "female everyday heroes" on the big screen behind him when he performs his song "Woman, Amen".

They’re getting those photos from the fans! They're asking people to post a pic of the "female everyday hero" in their life. Just put it up on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #WomanAmenACM. They'll do the rest.

They know you'll post photos of your mom, wife, sister, relative, or friend, and those are great choices. But they also want you to expand your horizons and consider a co-worker, doctor, teammate, or coach you believe is a female everyday hero.

They gave some tips if you want your photo to make the cut: Make sure the photo is on a solid, neutral-colored background. And don't try to sneak a logo or a sign for your business in there because it won't get accepted. You have until April 4th to post the pic.

More details at CBS.com/Dierks. The ACMs are April 15th.

A Garth Brooks update! Garth has been in the studio working on his next album

and he's already recorded two songs!

Luke’s Bryan has a lot to celebrate, his album “What Makes You Country” comes out on vinyl today and American Idol kicks off on Sunday. Luke isn't sure what he will see when he sits down to watch the American Idol Reboot on Sunday but he’s hoping for the best he says:

"I don't know if I'm gonna look stupid on TV. I hope the people that put the show together will be nice to me, but hey, I am what I am. I is what I is, and I'm excited to see it on TV and I'm excited for America to be able to watch it and see the talented kids that they have out there."