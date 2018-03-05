By Cardenas Chris

San Antonio is on the map yet again! According to a new list published by Forbes, the Alamo City has been named one of the “Top 10 Coolest Cities to Visit in 2018”. Among the top 10 were cities such as Richmond, Baltimore, and Detroit.

San Antonio was named for the following Top 5 reasons:

Art Museums, the Alamo, and the River Walk

The friendly people

Food (Forbes noted El Milagrito as having the “best Tex-Mex”!)

Fiesta

The Spurs

What are your favorite things about San Antonio and why should people visit?