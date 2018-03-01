Now Playing
Posted: March 01, 2018

J.R. & Beth’s Thursday 3: Brett Young Edition

By Cardenas Chris

Brett Young will be at Cowboy’s Dancehall this week, so in this edition of the Thursday 3, we’re sharing Brett’s AMAZING performances at back at our Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam. Which performance was YOUR favorite? Sound off below!

Sleep Without You

In Case You Didn’t Know

Like I Loved You

