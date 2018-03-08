Beth’s International Women’s Day Motivation! 

Attention to all of the amazing women in San Antonio:

It’s International Women’s Day so I thought it would be fitting to start everyone’s day with some motivation. Just a few things you should remember about yourself not just today, but every day.

YOU. ARE. BEAUTIFUL! Positive self-talk can be tough but you have to remember to love yourself every day! Everyone is beautiful in their own way and trust me, we all have flaws, but you have to ignore the flaws and embrace what you love!

YOU ARE STRONG! Moms out there, I’m talking to you! You’re probably getting the kids ready for school right now, rushing around, trying to get lunches ready and wondering how in the heck you’re going to keep them busy next week on Spring Break but you know what, you’ll figure it out, because that’s what Mom’s do! It’s important that you don’t forget to take time for yourself each day, even if it’s just for a minute or two to breathe, or do something nice for yourself, Moms make the world go ‘round and we appreciate you!

KNOW YOUR WORTH! Don’t go through life letting people treat you in a way you shouldn’t be treated! You deserve love, alllllll the love and then some! We’ve all had seasons in life that aren’t the best, or the happiest but you know what!? Today can be a happy day! You deserve the best! Stand your ground and never settle for less than you deserve!

I’ll leave you with this – “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself!”