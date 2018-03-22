Now Playing
Posted: March 22, 2018

WIN @ 8:10 & 5:10

Listen to Y100 to score your Vip Pit Passes to see Jason Aldean and Kelsea Ballerini at the AT&T Block Party Friday, March 30 at Hemisfair Park! 

These passes will guarantee you access to the park even after it hits capacity through the VIP entrance and access to the pit in the front of the stage! 

WIN starting 3/26 at 8:10am & 5:10pm! 

For everything Final Four Click Here

