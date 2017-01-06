Now Playing
Posted: January 06, 2017

Win a Yeti Cooler from Metro PCS

Join Y100 at Metro PCS to register to win one of four “Stay Cool Prize Packs” that includes: a Yeti Cooler and a $100 HEB Gift Card!

 

Thursday 3/8/18 from 6pm-7pm @ 5851 NW Loop 410, SA, TX. 78238 

 

Friday 3/9/18 from 6pm-7pm @ 930 SW Military SA, TX. 78221

 

Thursday 3/15/18 from 6pm-7pm @ 11761 Blanco Road, SA, TX. 78216

 

Friday 3/16/18 from 6pm-7pm @ 1619 Babcock Road, SA, TX. 78130

 

 

* Winners will be contacted after the event. Do not need to be present to win.

