Posted: June 23, 2017

Win tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio when you guess the Summer Secret Sound for Cash! 

Race into action on SeaWorld’s all-new Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster. 

This multiple-launch thriller is the only coaster that looks and feels like a high-speed, jet-ski adventure. 

And it’s only in Texas. 

Wave Breaker is now open, so get your SeaWorld Annual Pass now. 

You’ll enjoy Pass Member perks like free parking and free friend tickets.

For details, visit SeaWorldSanAntonio.com

