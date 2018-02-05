Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 05, 2018
WIN A Star Experience
We want you to have the best Valentine’s Day EVER rodeo style! Y100 wants to hook you up to see Rascal Flatt’s on the big day! Show us your best poetry skills by writing a 10-line poem using Rascal Flatts lyrics to describe your love for your significant other. We will pick one winner February 13th to spend their Valentine’s Day with Rascal Flatts!
Your awesome date night will include:
- Rascal Flatt’s Star Experience tickets in the dirt
- A steak dinner for two
- Free Parking
- Roses hand delivered to you and your significant other BY Rascal Flatts at the rodeo!
Submit your poem to
RascalRoses18@gmail.com by 5pm February 12th!
@Y100SanAntonio Instagram
