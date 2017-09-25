Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader

Posted: September 25, 2017

Tim & Faith 10/5

Comments

Y100 welcomes Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul 2 Soul World Tour to the AT&T Center 10/5!

Listen to Y100 to win your tickets! 

You can also enter on the Y100 App to win a pair of tickets and meet & greet passes for Tim and Faith as well as a pair of LUCKY BRAND jeans and one Graphic Tee redeemable at Lucky Brand!

Or Enter HERE

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

@Y100SanAntonio Instagram

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation