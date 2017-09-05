Tickets On Sale 10am Wednesday

GEORGE STRAIT’S HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF CONCERT SET FOR SEPT. 12 IN SAN ANTONIO

Strait and his Ace in the Hole Band along with special guests Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton

plus Texas’ own Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen

to play concert at Majestic Theatre benefiting Rebuild Texas Fund

Live from San Antonio, special performances to be featured in HAND IN HAND: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon to Air Live on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST

Tickets to the Sept. 12 San Antonio Majestic Theatre Show on sale at 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Ticketmaster.com

San Antonio, Texas – Announced earlier this morning on Good Morning America, telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief has been set to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The one-hour special will feature celebrity participants and performances including songs from Country Music icon and Texas native George Strait, live from his benefit concert at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre. Joining him includes 6-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert, reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton, 4x GRAMMY award winner Lyle Lovett and Texas Heritage Songwriter Hall of Fame member Robert Earl Keen. Select performances from Majestic Theatre will air on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC on Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. EST on the East Coast and replay on the West Coast at 8:00 p.m. PST. The telethon broadcast as well as Strait’s Hand in Hand Texas show will also be available internationally via live stream on Facebook.

Strait, a Country Music Hall of Fame member, pledged to lead the country music world with this concert serving as the start of his ongoing relief efforts, with all proceeds from the show benefitting Rebuild Texas Fund thanks to event sponsor Cavender Auto Family and with assistance from the Majestic Theatre, Ticketmaster, VER, Bill Young Productions and the City of San Antonio.

Tickets to Strait’s Hand in Hand Texas show at Majestic Theatre will go on sale Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 10 a.m. CST at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets ranging between $200-$1,000

Proceeds from the one-hour telethon will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) and RebuildTx.org through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief Inc.

Phone lines, text messaging, and digital donations will be open at the beginning of the show and will conclude one-hour after the show ends. For more information, updates and a link to donate, please visit handinhand2017.com.

Den of Thieves will produce the multi-location telethon.

About Rebuild Texas Fund

The Rebuild Texas Fund is built to help the many families and communities across Texas that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Michael and Susan Dell launched the fund with their foundation – the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation – to support the long-term recovery and rebuilding of these communities. The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation will support community partners in four initial focus areas – health and housing; schools and child care; workforce and transportation; and capital for rebuilding small businesses. An unprecedented natural disaster in the state of Texas requires an unprecedented effort in recovery. Together with partners, individuals and businesses, Michael and Susan Dell aim to coordinate $100 million towards relief and rebuilding for years to come. More information about the Rebuild Texas Fund is available at www.RebuildTX.org.