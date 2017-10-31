Now Playing
Posted: October 31, 2017

The 51st Annual CMA Awards

The 51st Annual CMA Awards  Airs LIVE from Nashville on Wednesday, November 8 at 8|7c on ABC! 

 

Performances by: Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Alan Jackson, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Little Big Town, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and MORE!

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will take the stage to host for the tenth consecutive year! 

Country Music’s Biggest Night™

CMAawards.com

#CMAawards

 

