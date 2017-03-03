Sign in with your existing account
Register on the Y100 App
Y100 is sending you to the ACM Awards! Register on the Y100 App now!
1 lucky winner will receive
- Three Nights Complimentary Deluxe Hotel Accommodations for Winner + one guest (double occupancy) at the MGM Grand Hotel, beginning Friday, March 31st checking out Monday, April 3rd
- Two tickets to ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase Friday, March 31st. Location: The Pearl, Palms Casino Resort
- Two tickets to ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint Saturday, April 1st. Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Two Passes to ACM Awards rehearsals on Saturday, April 1** (open rehearsals pending).
- Two Tickets to the 52nd ACM Awards on Sunday, April 2nd at T-Mobile Arena
- Two Tickets to the ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint following the Awards on Sunday, April 2nd.
Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Ground transportation to/from the airport on-site in Las Vegas
You can also register HERE
