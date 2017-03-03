Now Playing
Posted: March 03, 2017

Y100 is sending you to the ACM Awards! Register on the Y100 App now! 

1 lucky winner will receive 

  • Three Nights Complimentary Deluxe Hotel Accommodations for Winner + one guest (double occupancy) at the MGM Grand Hotel, beginning Friday, March 31st checking out Monday, April 3rd 
  • Two tickets to ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase Friday, March 31st. Location: The Pearl, Palms Casino Resort
  • Two tickets to ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint Saturday, April 1st. Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  • Two Passes to ACM Awards rehearsals on Saturday, April 1** (open rehearsals pending). 
  • Two Tickets to the 52nd ACM Awards on Sunday, April 2nd at T-Mobile Arena
  • Two Tickets to the ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint following the Awards on Sunday, April 2nd.

Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 

Ground transportation to/from the airport on-site in Las Vegas

You can also register HERE

