Register Now

Posted: February 03, 2017

Valentine’s Day with Dan + Shay!

Wanna get married again? Sign up to be selected as 3 lucky couples to renew you wedding vows LIVE in studio with J.R. and Beth in the Morning Valentine’s Day Eve! (2/13) J.R. will serve as minister while Beth and Chris will be the Maid of Honor and Best Man! All couples will celebrate with Y100 in the Dan + Say “Honeymoon” Suite on 2/19 at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo! Courtesy of BUD LIGHT- “Cheers To The Official Sport Of Texas” 

Winners will also get dinner at Zocca Restaurant inside the Westin Riverwalk Downtown

Sign up HERE or on the Y100 App

