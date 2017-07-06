Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader

Posted: July 06, 2017

Register Now on the Y100 App

Comments

Download the Y100 App and get registered to win a trip for two to Chicago, IL to see Florida Georgia Line SMOOTH Stadium Concert featuring Chris Lane at Wrigley Field on August 12, 2017 and enjoy the best Chicago-style pizza with Chris Lane before the show.

Trip includes:

  • Round trip coach airfare for two [2] to/from Chicago, IL (arriving 8/11, returning 8/13)
  • Ground transportation to/from destination airport to/from hotel and concert
  • Double-occupancy hotel accomodations for two [2] nights (nights of 8/11 and 8/12)
  • Two [2] tickets to the show, including pre-show Chicago-style pizza with Chris Lane

You can also enter HERE

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation